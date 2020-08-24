UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

The rain coupled with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The rain coupled with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower parts of the country which are likely to strengthen in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the province during day time. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal and Pothohar region.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 35 degrees celsiusand 27 degrees celsius, respectively, on Monday.

