Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:47 PM

Rain with thundershowers expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Rain with thundershowers expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a low pressure system is located along eastern border which is likely to move northward during next 24 hours.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.

The Meteorological department said that rain-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujarat, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah.

Bhakkar, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Khanewal.

While, heavy falls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talla Gang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gujranwala and Lahore during the period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 26 centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

