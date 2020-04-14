UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th April 2020

Rain expected in city during next 24 hour

Rain dust-thunderstorm were expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain dust-thunderstorm were expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave currently present over the western parts is likely to grip upper and central part of the country.Meteorological department said partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain dust-thunderstorm was expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Faisalabad, T.

T Singh, Layyah and Potohar region (Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal) whereas dust raising winds were expected in D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur.

On Wednesday partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province.

Dust-thunderstorm was expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Layyah, Potohar region (Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal).

Maximum and minimum temperature were 37 & 23 degree centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

