Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm and isolated hailstorm is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Saturday.

According to Meteorological Department, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Potohar region, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Islamabad (Airport 17mm, Zero Point 8, Golra 7mm, Bokra 6, Saidpur 5mm), Chakwal 7mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 7mm, Shamsabad 6mm), Murree, Noorpur Thal 6, Attock 5mm, Lahore (Airport 5mm), Joharabad, T T Singh 2mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 32 and 22 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.