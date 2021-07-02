Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 2 to 3 days. A weak shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain-dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected in Pothohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar and D.G.Khan. Very hot weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 28 degrees centigrade respectively, on Friday.