Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hours

Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department said that rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Taxila, Fateh Jhang, Tala ganag, Murree, Mianwali, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Lahore.

On Wednesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32 and 22 centigrade respectivelyon Tuesday.



Your Thoughts and Comments

