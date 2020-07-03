UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City During Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:37 PM

Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours. A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat and Lahore during the night hours on Friday.

On Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in southern parts of the province. However, rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy fall, coupled with gusty winds, is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore. Meanwhile, dust-storm is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 44 and 30 Celsius, respectively on Friday.

