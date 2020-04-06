UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City In Lahore

Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rain expected in city in Lahore

Rain wind-thunderstorm have been forecast for most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm have been forecast for most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from Monday evening to Tuesday.

According to Met office, dry weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G.Khan, Multan, Mainwali, Sargodha, Attock , Rawalpindi,Murree and Chakwal during evening/night time on Monday.

On Tuesday, rain-wind thunderstorm was expected in Potohar region, Gujranawala, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, T.T singh, Multan and Bahwalnagar.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Sialkot (city 25mm, airport 04mm), Joharabad 11mm, Hafizabad, Gujranawala 10mm, Narowal, Chakwal 09mm, Murree 08mm, Attock 04mm, Gujrat 02mm, Mandi Bahuddin 01mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature were 31 and 17 centigrade respectively on Monday.

More Stories From Weather

