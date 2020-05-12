Rain expected in city in Lahore

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, A westerly wave is approaching today evening in Northe East Balochistan and likely to persist central and upper parts of the country till Thursday.

According to Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorm (with isolated Hailstorm) is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat,Kasur, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, D. G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar kahan, Bahawalnagar and Bhakkar during evening/night time on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain-thunderstorm (with isolated Hailstorm) is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat,Kasur, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, D G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar kahan, Bahawalnagar and Bhakkar.

During past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred in some districts of the province including Mangla (W.S.R) 24mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 38mm, ZP 15mm, A/P 15mm, Bokra 8, Golra 6) , Sahiwal 22mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 21mm, Shamsabad 19mm), Jhelum 17mm, Gujrat, Attock, Murree 13mm, Multan (A/P 12, City 10), Khanewal 8, Lahore (A/P 6mm, City 2), Hafizabad 4, Jhang 3, Narowal, Okara, M.B. Din, Noorpurthal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, T. T Singh, Bhoun 1mm.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 36 degrees celsiusand 24 degrees celsius, respectively.

