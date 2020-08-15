UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:58 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain-thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain-thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts and extreme lower parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at few places in Layyah, Bhakkar and DG Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, on Saturday.

