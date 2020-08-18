UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:38 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain with thundershowers is expected in some districts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain with thundershowers is expected in some districts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to intensify from Wednesday night.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal and Lahore. While, rain-thunderstorm is also expected at few places in Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, on Tuesday.

