Rain Expected In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

According to Meteorological department, rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Nurpur Thal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, and Sahiwal. Dust raising winds/dust-storm are expected in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and D.G. Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 27 and 17 degrees centigrade respectively, on Wednesday.

