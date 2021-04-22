UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday morning.

According to Meteorological department, rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, M.B.Din, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Gujrat.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 26 and 17 degrees centigrade respectively, on Thursday.

More Stories From Weather

