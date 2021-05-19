UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore

2021-05-19

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 and 23 degrees centigrade respectively, on Wednesday.

