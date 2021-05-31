Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain with hailstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Rain with hailstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the province. Dust- thunderstorm/ rain (with few hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Sahiwal, Okara, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat and Lahore.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 40 and 25 degrees centigrade respectively.