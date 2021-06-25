UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:08 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain and dust-thunderstorm are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain and dust-thunderstorm are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in some parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at scattered places in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Mianwali.

While, isolated rain with dust raising/gusty winds are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 27 degrees centigrade, respectively on Friday.

