Rain expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thundershower is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, rain wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 and 27 degrees centigrade respectively, on Tuesday.