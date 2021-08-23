Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 36 and 27 degrees centigrade respectively, on Monday.