UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected in Punjab including provincial capital on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected in Punjab including provincial capital on Tuesday.

On Monday, maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded as 38 degree celsius.

According to met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents will reach northeastrn parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

Experts said the prevailing weather condition would continue with even more intensity during the next few days.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai demands ..

1 minute ago

IGP appreciates Lahore police for recovering kidna ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for more plantation on Ring Road, Saf ..

1 minute ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan visits Lahore airport

1 minute ago

Plan to save low-lying area people from land erosi ..

8 minutes ago

British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi an ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.