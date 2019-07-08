Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected in Punjab including provincial capital on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected in Punjab including provincial capital on Tuesday.

On Monday, maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded as 38 degree celsius.

According to met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents will reach northeastrn parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

Experts said the prevailing weather condition would continue with even more intensity during the next few days.