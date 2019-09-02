UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:18 PM

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 32 degrees celsius and 27 degree celsius, respectively.

The rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, DG Khan divisions and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

The synoptic situation showed that seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded during the last 24 hours: Khanewal 38, Sialkot 8, Nurpur Thal 7, Jhelum 6, Okara 4, Faisalabad, Sargodha 3, M.B Din 2 and R.Y Khan 01.

