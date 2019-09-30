Rain expected in city Lahore

The Meteorological Department Monday forecast rain/ wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department Monday forecast rain/ wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city at 31 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celcius, respectively.

The rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal during the last 24 hours.

The phenomenon was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore and Narowal during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation showed that a weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Rainfall in milimetre recorded during the last 24 hours: Narowal 20, Murree 09, Sialkot 07, Hafizabad 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Lahore (City 02, AP 01), Jauharabad, Okara, and Sahiwal 02.