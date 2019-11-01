Rain expected in city Lahore

The rain is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The rain is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, rain is expected in Lahore, Sargodha, Narowal, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Rajanpur and D.G.Khan districts of the Punjab. However, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province, however rain/ thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of DG Khan, RY Khan and Bahawalpur. Rainfall(mm): Rajanpur 18, Fortmunro 16, R.Y.Khan, Khanpur 08, Kotaddu 05, D.G.Khan 04, Bahawalpur (A/P 03, city 02).

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees celsius in the city.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist over upper and central parts of the country in next 24-36 hours.