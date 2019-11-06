Rain expected in city Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast rain/thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab including the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures was recorded in the city as 24 degrees celsius.

Accoring to Met office, the rain/wind-thunderstorm (with heavy falls at a few places) is expected in districts of upper Punjab and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of central Punjab. Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during next 24 hours.

However, rain/thunderstorm occured at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The synoptic situation showed that a strong westerly wave is effecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper/ central parts till Friday morning hours.