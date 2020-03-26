Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in most part of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in most part of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 28 and 16 degrees centigrade respectively, on Thursday.

According to the Met office, rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Attock, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in various parts of the province including DG Khan 51mm, Khanewal 38mm, Chakwal & Kotaddu 07mm, Multan 05mm, Khanpur 04mm, Rahim Yar Khan 01mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 48 hours.