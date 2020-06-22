Rain Expected In City Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast rain with wind-thunderstorm in some parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.
However, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.
Dust-raising winds are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar and Layyah during afternoon.
According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.
Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 40 & 30 Celsius, respectively on Monday.