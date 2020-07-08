UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:57 AM

Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a low pressure area is present near coastal areas of Sindh and Indian Gujrat.

Weak Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and moderate currents in southern parts of the country.

Meteorological department said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province . However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Pothohar region during evening/night time on Tuesday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 & 27 centigrades respectively, on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Weather Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Narowal

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

1 hour ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

3 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

3 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.