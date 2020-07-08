Rain expected in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a low pressure area is present near coastal areas of Sindh and Indian Gujrat.

Weak Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and moderate currents in southern parts of the country.

Meteorological department said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province . However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Pothohar region during evening/night time on Tuesday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 & 27 centigrades respectively, on Tuesday.