Rain expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 and 29 Celsius respectively on Monday.

The Meteorological Department said that hot and humid weather was expected in various parts of the province. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock.

Meanwhile rain with gusty winds was expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Murree 15mm and Bahawalnagar 2mm.