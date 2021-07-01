UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore During Next 2 To 3 Days

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:06 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 2 to 3 days

The Meteorological department has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next two to three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next two to three days.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next 2 to 3 days.

According to Meteorological department, rain thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Sargodha from Thursday night to Sunday particularly during evening/night and morning hours.

Rain-dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rajanpur on Saturday and Sunday during evening/night.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively, on Thursday.

