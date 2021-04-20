UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In City Lahore During Next 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 24 hours

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

According to Meteorological department, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province, with rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Pothohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 17 degrees centigrade respectively, on Tuesday.

