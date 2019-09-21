Rain expected in different parts of country

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.However, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Peshawar twenty-four, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta nineteen, Murree and Gilgit fourteen and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.