Rain Expected In Different Parts Of Country
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Widespread rain with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.
Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning.Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta fifteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad thirteen and Murree eleven degree centigrade.