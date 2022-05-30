Rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northeast Punjab, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Murree 07 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 05, Gujrat, Sialkot 02, Attock, Islamabad (Airport) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 03, Pattan ,Kalam 02,Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 03, Bagrote 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot , Garhi Dupatta 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 48 C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad 47 C.