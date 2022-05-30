UrduPoint.com

Rain Expected In Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northeast Punjab, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northeast Punjab, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Murree 07 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 05, Gujrat, Sialkot 02, Attock, Islamabad (Airport) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 03, Pattan ,Kalam 02,Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 03, Bagrote 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot , Garhi Dupatta 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 48 C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad 47 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Sialkot Jacobabad Mandi Bahauddin Dadu Attock Rawalakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertiliz ..

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertilizers

19 seconds ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

20 seconds ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

23 seconds ago
 ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC ..

ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC counters to facilitate citizen ..

25 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 S ..

Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 Slain Alleged Russian Wagner Me ..

4 minutes ago
 Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's ..

Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's Accession on May 31

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.