Rain expected in KP, Punjab, upper Sindh: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Friday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, central/southern Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat, Dadu 47, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan 46.