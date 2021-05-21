UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In KP, Punjab, Upper Sindh: PMD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:45 PM

Rain expected in KP, Punjab, upper Sindh: PMD

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Friday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, central/southern Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Friday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, central/southern Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat, Dadu 47, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan 46.

