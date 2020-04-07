UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In Most Parts Of Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist on northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas in the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, Gujranwala, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Lahore, Sargodha during night time on Tuesday.

Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during this period.

On Wednesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

During the past 24 hours, rain was rexceived in some districts of the province including Murree 18mm, Noorporthal 8mm, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 7mm, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh 6mm, Faisalabad 5mm, Kasur, DG Khan 4mm, Attock, Lahore, Okara, Bahawalpur 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 27 & 15 Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.

