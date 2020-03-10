UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In Next 24 Hours In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Rain expected in next 24 hours in City Lahore

Rain, with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most part of the province including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain, with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most part of the province including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly weather system is likely to affect north Balochistan from Tuesday and is expected to grip most central and upper parts of Punjab from Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department said that rain with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

However, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province except for Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Multan on Tuesday night.

