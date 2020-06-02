Rain expected in parts of Punjab during next 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Khanewal.

Maximum and Minimum temperature was recorded as 34 and 24 Celsius respectively in Lahore on Tuesday.