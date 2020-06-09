UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In Punjab Parts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:43 PM

Rain expected in Punjab parts

Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sargodha and Sialkot during evening/night hours on Tuesday.

Maximum and Minimum temperature was recorded as 39 and 29 centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Weather Murree Jhang Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Attock Fateh Jang Taxila From

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

23 minutes ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

33 minutes ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

49 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.