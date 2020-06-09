Rain expected in Punjab parts

Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sargodha and Sialkot during evening/night hours on Tuesday.

Maximum and Minimum temperature was recorded as 39 and 29 centigrade respectively on Tuesday.