Rain Expected In Some Districts Of Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

Rain expected in some districts of Punjab

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Taxila, Fateh Jang , Murree, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrnawala during night time on Monday, according to Meteorological Department.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Monday evening to Tuesday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 31 & 21 Celsius respectively on Monday.

