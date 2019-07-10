UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In Twin Cities During Next 24 Hours: PMD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours.

According to official of PMD," Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday evening/night, adding that more dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds expected at scattered places in Hazara, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Malakand, Kohat divisions and Islamabad.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country during (evening/night).

Temperatures recorded Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra 39, Saidpur 22, A/P 19, Z.P 16), Rawapindi (Chaklala 32, Shamsabad 16), Murree 18, Narowal 04, Mangla 02, Gujranwala, Sialkot AP, Attock Trace, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 37, City 25), Kotli 18, Rawalakot 13, Garhi Dupatta 06.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 37, Kakul 32 Bannu 28, Balakot 17, Parachinar 03, Kalam 01.

