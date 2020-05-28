UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected In Various Punjab Parts During Next 24 Hour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Rain expected in various Punjab parts during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department forecast.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Thursday and may persist till Sunday.

According to the weather forecast report, hot and dry weather is expected in various parts of the province, while very hot in central and southern districts. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab,Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar kahn, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwla and Okara during evening/night time on Thursday.

On Friday, rain with wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places are expected in Potohar region Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab,Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwla and Okara.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 38 and 28 centigrade, respectively on Thursday.

