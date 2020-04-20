UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In Various Punjab Parts In Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Rain expected in various Punjab parts in next 24 hours

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the Punjab province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the Punjab province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward Monday night.

According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal and Jhelum during night time.

However, on Tuesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Province and rain is expected in Murree and adjoining areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 32 AND 19 Celsius, respectively on Monday.

