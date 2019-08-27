Rain expected Sindh b/w Tuesday to Thursday: Met Office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday forecast that rain or thundershower with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Tuesday night to Thursday.

In its weather warning, the Met Office said that rain was also expected at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana division from Tuesday night to Thursday.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures in view of the rain forecast.