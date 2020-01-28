UrduPoint.com
Rain Expected With Snowfall Over Hills In Northeast Punjab,Islamabad,Upper KP,Kashmir,GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:22 PM

Rain expected with snowfall over hills in northeast Punjab,Islamabad,Upper KP,Kashmir,GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain with snowfall over hills in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain with snowfall over hills in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

While Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Rain occurred in districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours. Snowfall also recorded in Murree. Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded (mm): Punjab: Jhang 32, Faislabad 23, Okara 20, Sahiwal 17, Toba Tek Singh 16 Hafizabad 13, Lahore ( City 12, A/P 08), Gujrat 10, Sargodha 09, Mandi Baho Din 08, Bahawalnagar 07, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Kasur, Murree 05, Islamabad ( Zeropoint 04, Bokra 02, A/P, Saidupur, Golra 01), Jhelum, Mangla, Joharabad 04, Narowal, Noorpurthal, Kot Addu 03, Sialkot (A/P 03, City 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02, Chaklala 01), Balochistan: Quetta (City 07, Samungli 04), Kalat 04, Barkhan 03, Kashmir: Kotli 04, Rawalakot 01.

Snowfall (inch): Murree 02, Rawalakot Trace.

Minimum temperatures recorded (�C): Skardu -18�C, Bagrote, Parachinar -11 �C, Gupis, Kalam, Astore -10�C, Malam Jabba -04�C, Gilgit and Kalat -03�C.

