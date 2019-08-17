Rain forecast at scattered places 17 Aug 2019

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on saturday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and humid weather was expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situations, seasonal low lay over north Balochistan, while weak to moderate monsoon currents were approaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Rains/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan, Peshawar, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours, while weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded in millimeters during last 24 hours: Islamabad 77, Punjab: Rawalpindi 77, Sialkot 60, Kot Addu 33, Murree 28, T.T. Singh 22, Okara 20, Lahore 21, Sahiwal 11, D.G.Khan 09, Kasur, Chakwal 08, Joharabad, Jhang 07, M.B.Din, Hafizabad 06, Narowal and Gujranwala 05, Gujrat, Mangla, Jhelum and Kasur 02, Faislabad and Multan 01 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 34, Balakot 33, Peshawar 32, Said Sharif 23, Kakul 22, Kalam 20, Dir ( Upper 16, Lower 08), Drosh 11, Cherat, Takhtbhai 06, Chitral, Parachinar 03, Mirkhani 02 Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 20, Rawalakot 14, Garidupatta 12 Balochistan: Barkhan 11Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gupis 03, Astore 02 & Hunza 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were: Turbat, Dadu & Sibbi 42 C, and Sukkur & Dalbandin 41C.

