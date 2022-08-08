UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast For Bahawalpur City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Rain forecast for Bahawalpur city

The local met office has forecast a partly-cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The local met office has forecast a partly-cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature, 37 centigrade, and the lowest minimum, 28 centigrade, were recorded during last the 24 hours.

The partly-cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

