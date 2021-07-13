Rain forecast for city

The local Met Office Tuesday forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met Office Tuesday forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.