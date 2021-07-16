UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City

Fri 16th July 2021

Rain forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in the city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 31 degree centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

