UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

Rain forecast for city

Rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

According to Meteorological department, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during evening/night time on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 34 and 22 degrees celsius, respectively.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Weather Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Wazirabad May

Recent Stories

German court puts squeeze on ECB over bond buying ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's cash programme, instrumental in mitigat ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's virus cases rise by over 10,000 for third ..

1 minute ago

PFA chief suggests shorter matches to lighten load ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia slashes rates to fight virus impact

4 minutes ago

'Follow-me' flanker Sam Cane named as new All Blac ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.