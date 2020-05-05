Rain forecast for city

Rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

According to Meteorological department, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during evening/night time on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 34 and 22 degrees celsius, respectively.