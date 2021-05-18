UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Rain forecast for city bahawalpur

He local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

