Rain Forecast For City Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 01:25 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours

The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

